$0.22 EPS Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. Clarivate also reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLVT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

CLVT stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Clarivate by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,791,000 after buying an additional 88,476 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clarivate by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,627,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,848,000 after buying an additional 2,310,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

