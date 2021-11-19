Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $219.57

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.57 ($2.87) and traded as high as GBX 224.50 ($2.93). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 223 ($2.91), with a volume of 380,339 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 208.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41.

About Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

