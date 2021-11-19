Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) to report sales of $286.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Turing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.10 million to $286.30 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Turing will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Turing.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWKS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.19% of Turing as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $33.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14. Turing has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

