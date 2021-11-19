Short Interest in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Grows By 133.5%

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 133.5% from the October 14th total of 432,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MGTX opened at $19.76 on Friday. MeiraGTx has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $878.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.08). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a negative net margin of 391.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $26,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $520,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,300 shares of company stock worth $1,061,841 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,333,000 after buying an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.