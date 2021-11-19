Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, an increase of 135.4% from the October 14th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.5 days.

Petrofac stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

