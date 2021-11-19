Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,395.48

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,395.48 ($31.30) and traded as high as GBX 2,762 ($36.09). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 2,721 ($35.55), with a volume of 262,200 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FEVR. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fevertree Drinks to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,477.78 ($32.37).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 71.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,395.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,450.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a GBX 5.52 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In related news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 805 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($32.43) per share, with a total value of £19,980.10 ($26,104.13).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.