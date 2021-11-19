Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Argo Blockchain Plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

ARBK has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

NASDAQ ARBK opened at $17.66 on Thursday. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,600,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

