Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Cormark decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

AYA has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.25 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of TSE AYA opened at C$9.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -820.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$2.76 and a 1 year high of C$11.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 10,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.82, for a total transaction of C$88,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,675,800.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

