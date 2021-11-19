FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Gladstone Land Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gladstone Land in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LAND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $969.51 million, a PE ratio of -80.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.