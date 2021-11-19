Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Telos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Telos’ FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLS. DA Davidson cut their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,317,663.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,207 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,419 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Telos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

