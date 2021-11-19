Brokers Set Expectations for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lamb Weston in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:LW opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.17. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.71%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,988,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.