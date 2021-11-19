Stephens Begins Coverage on Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $40.56 on Monday. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $585.56 million, a P/E ratio of -98.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 571.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 556,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 126.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 259,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.