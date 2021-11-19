Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DTEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.