Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DTEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

