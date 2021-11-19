The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

HCKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a market cap of $638.74 million, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $23.30.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 61.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

