Oak Street Health, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Oak Street Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OSH. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $34.97 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,780 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,393,000 after purchasing an additional 253,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,805,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $780,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $2,380,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 742,293 shares of company stock valued at $33,204,015 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

