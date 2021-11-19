Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of FELE opened at $95.22 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $65.65 and a 1-year high of $95.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average of $83.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $77,311.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $270,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,036 shares of company stock worth $1,561,764 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Franklin Electric by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Franklin Electric by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,622 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Franklin Electric by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,694,000 after purchasing an additional 121,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franklin Electric by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,977,000 after purchasing an additional 213,071 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.