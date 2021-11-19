Head to Head Review: Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Acadia Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Income REIT $719.56 million 11.68 -$104.13 million ($0.46) -116.35 Acadia Realty Trust $255.48 million 7.77 -$8.76 million $0.11 203.93

Acadia Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apartment Income REIT. Apartment Income REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Apartment Income REIT pays out -382.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 545.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadia Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Apartment Income REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Apartment Income REIT and Acadia Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Income REIT 1 7 3 0 2.18 Acadia Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus target price of $47.10, suggesting a potential downside of 12.00%. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $21.40, suggesting a potential downside of 4.59%. Given Acadia Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acadia Realty Trust is more favorable than Apartment Income REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Acadia Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Income REIT -6.99% -3.63% -0.82% Acadia Realty Trust 3.58% 0.49% 0.25%

Summary

Acadia Realty Trust beats Apartment Income REIT on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate. The Structured Financing segment involves earnings and expenses related to notes and mortgages receivable which are held within the Core Portfolio or the Funds. The company was founded by Kenneth F. Bernstein in 1964 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

