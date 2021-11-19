Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$21.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HOM.U. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

TSE HOM.U opened at C$17.86 on Monday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.20 and a 1 year high of C$18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$538.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0417 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

