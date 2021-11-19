TD Securities Lowers Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Price Target to C$16.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$14.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a current ratio of 14.16. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$12.20 and a 52-week high of C$15.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.96. The firm has a market cap of C$480.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 98.53%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

