Raymond James Increases Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$2.60

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$2.40 to C$2.60 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.46.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE:DML opened at C$2.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.00. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$2.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 14,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$26,190.00. Also, Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total transaction of C$86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns -13,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($24,925.32). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,350,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,400.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.