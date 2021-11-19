Atlantic Securities Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Atlantic Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$177.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNR. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities set a C$175.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$147.94.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$162.80 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$168.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$154.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$140.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total value of C$336,044,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,846,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,082,809,832.37. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,723,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,525,671.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

