AO World (LON:AO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $216.17

AO World plc (LON:AO)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 216.17 ($2.82) and traded as low as GBX 124.73 ($1.63). AO World shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.66), with a volume of 2,859,454 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AO World from GBX 218 ($2.85) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 175.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 216.17. The stock has a market cap of £617.15 million and a P/E ratio of 34.32.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

