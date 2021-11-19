Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,408.63

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,408.63 ($18.40) and traded as low as GBX 1,251.66 ($16.35). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,273 ($16.63), with a volume of 276,615 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Plus500 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 5.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,369.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,408.63.

In other news, insider Daniel Joseph King bought 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,307 ($17.08) per share, for a total transaction of £49,979.68 ($65,298.77).

Plus500 Company Profile (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

