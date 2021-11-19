Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.99

Shares of Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.99 and traded as low as $8.84. Bank of China shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 84,671 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Bank of China had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of China Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

