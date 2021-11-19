Short Interest in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Increases By 147.6%

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 147.6% from the October 14th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

