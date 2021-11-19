General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Up 144.4% in October

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE GAM opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. General American Investors has a 52-week low of $34.97 and a 52-week high of $46.75.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
General American Investors Company Profile
General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.
