General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Up 144.4% in October

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE GAM opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. General American Investors has a 52-week low of $34.97 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 664.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 61,002 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

