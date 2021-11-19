Vita Coco Company Inc (The) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:COCO)

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vita Coco in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vita Coco’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on COCO. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

COCO stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Vita Coco has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $18.61.

Vita Coco Company Profile

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

