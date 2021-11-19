B. Riley Weighs in on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $1,034,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 41,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $2,743,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

