Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for agilon health, inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of agilon health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). William Blair also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGL. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. agilon health has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $444,611.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $118,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,247,602 shares of company stock valued at $528,228,899 in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

