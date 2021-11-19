Analysts Offer Predictions for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $171.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.98 and a beta of 2.37. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.34.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 120.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,673,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

