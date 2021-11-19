Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.42.
NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $12.66 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $13.29.
Runway Growth Finance Company Profile
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.
