Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.42.

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $12.66 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

