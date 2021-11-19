Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $23.11 on Monday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

