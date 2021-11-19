Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

PVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded Pretium Resources to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,779,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,311,000 after buying an additional 366,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,795,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,082,000 after buying an additional 127,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,403,000 after buying an additional 90,489 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,965,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after buying an additional 202,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 65.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after buying an additional 1,522,309 shares in the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

