Credit Suisse Group Trims Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Target Price to $50.00

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $49.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.93. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $49,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

