Head to Head Comparison: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) versus ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and ACRES Commercial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage Affiliates Trust 18.59% 6.45% 2.51% ACRES Commercial Realty 104.89% 1.45% 0.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and ACRES Commercial Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage Affiliates Trust $432.22 million 12.76 $48.61 million $0.88 70.34 ACRES Commercial Realty $50.31 million 2.77 -$197.71 million $2.99 4.95

National Storage Affiliates Trust has higher revenue and earnings than ACRES Commercial Realty. ACRES Commercial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and ACRES Commercial Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 6 4 0 2.40 ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus price target of $54.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.95%. ACRES Commercial Realty has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.76%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats ACRES Commercial Realty on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

