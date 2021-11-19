Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $4.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $180.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.46. Genasys has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

In other news, Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 156,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 45.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

