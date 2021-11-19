FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FVCBankcorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

FVCB opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $284.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.38.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Research analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at $4,846,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at $249,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 55.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at $1,493,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.