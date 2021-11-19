Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

DHX opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $258.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.30.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in DHI Group by 418.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 164,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in DHI Group by 245.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 51,280 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in DHI Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 602,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 101,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DHI Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,701,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

