Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $187.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.23.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,410 shares of company stock worth $989,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fox Factory by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Fox Factory by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

