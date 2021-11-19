Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “
Shares of FOXF stock opened at $187.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.23.
In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,410 shares of company stock worth $989,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fox Factory by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Fox Factory by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
