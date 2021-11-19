Brokers Offer Predictions for The Lion Electric Company’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) – National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lion Electric in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $764,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,020,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,400,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $1,356,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

