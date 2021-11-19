American Express (NYSE:AXP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for American Express in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $176.21 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $111.90 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.74 and a 200-day moving average of $167.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

