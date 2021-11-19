Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Maverix Metals Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Maverix Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 5.18%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

MMX stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.56 million, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth $743,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Maverix Metals by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Maverix Metals by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

