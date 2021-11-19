Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,335.76

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,335.76 ($30.52) and traded as high as GBX 2,440 ($31.88). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,415 ($31.55), with a volume of 47,235 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,397.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,335.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

