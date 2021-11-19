Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.87

Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.87 and traded as high as $45.91. Silicom shares last traded at $45.26, with a volume of 17,030 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.25 million, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Silicom had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom in the second quarter worth approximately $6,406,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Silicom by 36.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 532,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,479,000 after purchasing an additional 143,677 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its stake in Silicom by 142.9% in the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 217,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 127,960 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in Silicom by 20.3% in the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 462,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicom in the second quarter worth approximately $2,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

