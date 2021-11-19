Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

