Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,005,400 shares, an increase of 154.7% from the October 14th total of 394,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

ATGSF opened at $7.20 on Friday. Autogrill has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43.

Autogrill SpA engages in the provision of food and beverage services for travelers. It operates through concessions and subconcessions: at airports, along motorways and in railway stations, as well as on high streets and at shopping centers, trade fairs and cultural attractions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rozzano, Italy.

