Short Interest in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Rises By 158.0%

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a growth of 158.0% from the October 14th total of 20,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of ALCO opened at $36.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Alico has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $38.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Alico’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $76,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,246 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alico by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alico by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

