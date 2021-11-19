Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Cut to Accumulate at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton cut shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDI opened at $0.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. Titan Medical has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.98.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Titan Medical will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Medical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Medical by 17.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Titan Medical by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Titan Medical by 58.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Titan Medical by 115.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the period. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

