Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Cut to Accumulate at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton cut shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TMDI opened at $0.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. Titan Medical has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.98.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Medical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Medical by 17.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Titan Medical by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Titan Medical by 58.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Titan Medical by 115.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the period. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Titan Medical Company Profile
Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.
