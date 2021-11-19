Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $485.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 598,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 254,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 97,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $1,087,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

