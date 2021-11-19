Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $62.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $60.85 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.24.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

